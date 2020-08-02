You have permission to edit this article.
Gregory G. Bombinski
Clear Lake, IA — Gregory George Bombinski, 70, Clear Lake, IA, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Westview Care Center, Britt, IA.

The family is planning a private gathering to celebrate his life on August 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM at P.M. Park, South Shore Dr., Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Memorials may be given to Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org/

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193 ColonialChapels.com.

