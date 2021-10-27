 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gregory C. Sankey and Scott Sankey

  • 0

Gregory C. Sankey and Scott Sankey

BRITT-Gregory C. Sankey, 53, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his home in Clear Lake.

Scott Sankey, 58, of Haw River, North Carolina passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

To honor their lives, we will be having a ‘Celebration of Life' for both Greg and Scott. Family, friends, classmates and all those close and dear to them, please come and share your wonderful memories of these two at the Britt First Lutheran Fellowship Hall on October 30th from 1-4 pm.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News