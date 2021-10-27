Gregory C. Sankey and Scott Sankey
BRITT-Gregory C. Sankey, 53, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his home in Clear Lake.
Scott Sankey, 58, of Haw River, North Carolina passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
To honor their lives, we will be having a ‘Celebration of Life' for both Greg and Scott. Family, friends, classmates and all those close and dear to them, please come and share your wonderful memories of these two at the Britt First Lutheran Fellowship Hall on October 30th from 1-4 pm.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839
