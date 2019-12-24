Greg Sobek
0 comments

Greg Sobek

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Greg Sobek

Clear Lake, IA - Greg Sobek, 54, formerly of Clear, IA, most recently at resident of Harmony House, Waterloo, IA, died, Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo, IA. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with the Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.

To plant a tree in memory of Greg Sobek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News