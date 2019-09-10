{{featured_button_text}}

Granville ‘Granny' Shivvers

CLARION, IOWA - Granville ‘Granny' Shivvers, 100, of Clarion, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Meadows Assisted Living in Clarion.

Funeral services for Granny Shivvers will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasantville Cemetery in Pleasantville.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gateway Hospice, 103 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, or to donor's favorite charity.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments