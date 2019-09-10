Granville ‘Granny' Shivvers
CLARION, IOWA - Granville ‘Granny' Shivvers, 100, of Clarion, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Meadows Assisted Living in Clarion.
Funeral services for Granny Shivvers will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasantville Cemetery in Pleasantville.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gateway Hospice, 103 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, or to donor's favorite charity.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.