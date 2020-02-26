Grandon Duane Burnett
Grandon Duane Burnett, 84, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA.

Service information

Mar 1
Celebration of Life
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Sheckler Colonial Chapel
114 N. Hawkeye Avenue
Nora Springs, IA 50458
