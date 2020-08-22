Grace Stille
KANAWHA - Grace (Ruter) Stille, 96, of Garner, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
Funeral services for Grace Stille will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, 129 East 3rd Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Brian Hofman officiating. Burial will be in Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.
Visitation for Grace will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211.
