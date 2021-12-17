Grace H. Narveson

MANLY-Grace H. Narveson, 94, of Manly, IA passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 600 5th St, Kensett, IA 50448 with Reverend Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. She will be laid to rest in Kensett Cemetery.

Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com