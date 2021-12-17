Grace H. Narveson
MANLY-Grace H. Narveson, 94, of Manly, IA passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 600 5th St, Kensett, IA 50448 with Reverend Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. She will be laid to rest in Kensett Cemetery.
Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.