GORDON L. JOHNSON
VENTURA – Gordon L. Johnson, 76, of Ventura, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St., in Forest City with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Ellington Township Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday, October 30th at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City and will continue one hour prior to services at the chapel.
Memorials may be directed to Ellington Township Cemetery Fund or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Cataldo Schott Funeral Home 641-585-2685 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.