{{featured_button_text}}
Gordon L. Johnson

GORDON L. JOHNSON

VENTURA – Gordon L. Johnson, 76, of Ventura, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St., in Forest City with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Ellington Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday, October 30th at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City and will continue one hour prior to services at the chapel.

Memorials may be directed to Ellington Township Cemetery Fund or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Cataldo Schott Funeral Home 641-585-2685 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments