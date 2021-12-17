Gordon Kourt Oudekerk
AREDALE-Gordon Kourt Oudekerk, 97, of Aredale, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Monday. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.
The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Gordon's family.
