Gordon Kourt Oudekerk

Gordon Kourt Oudekerk

AREDALE-Gordon Kourt Oudekerk, 97, of Aredale, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Monday. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Gordon's family.

