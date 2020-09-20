 Skip to main content
Gordon E. Seehawer
Mason City - Gordon E. Seehawer, 40, of Mason City passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.

Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

