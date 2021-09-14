Gordon E. Morse
MASON CITY-Gordon E. Morse, 84, died January 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center Mason City, Iowa.
A Funeral Mass is going to be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Epiphany Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City. Epiphany Parish asks all those in attendance to wear face masks.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Gordon's name to MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
