Gordon E. Morse
MASON CITY-Gordon E. Morse, 84, died January 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center Mason City, Iowa.

A Funeral Mass is going to be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Epiphany Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City. Epiphany Parish asks all those in attendance to wear face masks. Following the service everyone is invited to attend a luncheon at the Salsbury Room at the MacNider Art Museum, 303 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Gordon's name to MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

