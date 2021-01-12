 Skip to main content
Gloria Mae Westaby
Gloria Mae Westaby

Gloria Mae Westaby

Gloria Mae Westaby, 93, of Alexander, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at The Madrid Home, surrounded by her family.

Those in attendance are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the First Reformed Church in Alexander. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Alexander Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Gloria's family.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Gloria to The Madrid Home, 613 W North St., Madrid, IA, 50156 or Suncrest Home Health and Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr., Suite 100, West Des Moines, IA 50266.

Friends and family will also have the opportunity to join Gloria's service virtually via “Zoom” on Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. To join the Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84905293860?pwd=TExCRlYwUXRzTEhna3dPMnQ5Q1h3QT09

Meeting ID: 849 0529 3860

Passcode: 953186

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232

