Gloria Jean Dudgeon

BRITT-Gloria Jean Dudgeon, 95, of Britt, Iowa passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Sheffield Care Center.

Memorial Mass for Gloria will be Saturday, October 30, 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. With the increasing number of Covid-19 cases the family requests masks to be worn.

Visitation will be at Ewing Funeral Home in Britt, Friday, October 29 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Rosary service will begin at 4:00 PM and a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 5:45 PM.

In lieu of flowers or cards the family requests a donation be made in Gloria's name to the local food bank or the Britt West Hancock Alumni Scholarship. Cards may be sent to Ewing Funeral home at 178 Center St. W. Britt, Iowa 50423.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839