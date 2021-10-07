 Skip to main content
Gloria J. Hiscocks

BRITT-Gloria J. Hiscocks, 86, of Britt passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Gloria Hiscocks will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel 178 Center Street West in Britt. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Gloria will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

