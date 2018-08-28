Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MASON CITY -- Gloria J. Hegland, 72, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in Mason City. Funeral services are 11:30 am, on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with pastor Jason Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, 1224 South Washington Avenue, Mason City. Visitation is 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, 641-423-2371. Memorials may be directed to the Gloria Hegland Memorial Fund. Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, Colonialchapels.com

