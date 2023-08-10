Heath Farr, 24, of Lake Mills, died Sunday, August 6, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital. Arrangements: Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel.
Harry James Jungling, 85, of Bristow, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Sheffield Care Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Ronald Dean Monson, 84, of Clear Lake, IA, passed away August 3, 2023. Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Patricia A. "Pat" Johnson, 79, of Britt, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Hancock County Health System in Britt. Ewing Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.