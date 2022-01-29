 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Douglas Alan Braun, 54, of Northwood, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Arrangements: Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood.

Kirkely “Kirk” Henely, 80 of Lake Mills, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Westview Care Center, Britt. Arrangements: Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel.

Earl Odland, 95, of Holmes, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home.

Ilmar Upenieks, 81, died Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Hancock County Health System in Britt. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home.

