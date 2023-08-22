Teena M. West (Stone), 71 of Clear Lake passed away peacefully Monday, August 14, 2023, at the IOOF home and into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A service will be held at a later date. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave N., Clear Lake, Iowa 50428 641-357-2193. ColoialChapels.com.