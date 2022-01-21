GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

George William Grundel, 100, of Northwood, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at Lutheran Retirement Home, Northwood. Arrangements: Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar.
Carolyn Louise Millard, 68, of Ames, died Saturday, January 15, 2022. Arrangements: Stevens Memorial Chapel.
Jack Piper, 85, of Mason City, died Thursday, January 20, at his home. Arrangements: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.
David Switzer, of Northwood, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Conner Colonial Chapel.