GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

George William Grundel, 100, of Northwood, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at Lutheran Retirement Home, Northwood. Arrangements: Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar.

Carolyn Louise Millard, 68, of Ames, died Saturday, January 15, 2022. Arrangements: Stevens Memorial Chapel.

Jack Piper, 85, of Mason City, died Thursday, January 20, at his home. Arrangements: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

David Switzer, of Northwood, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Conner Colonial Chapel.

