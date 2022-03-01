GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Dorothea Jean Miller, 92, of Kansas City, died Wednesday, February 24, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri.
Carolyn Ann Thompson, 71, of Greene, died Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Valley View Nursing Home, Greene. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Greene.
Jean A. Vollmers, 72, of Mason City died Monday, February 28, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa, Mason City. Arrangements: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.
Willis A. White, 82, of Mason City, died Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Arrangements: Major Erickson Funeral Home.