GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Richard Calvin Aissen, 58, of Greene, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at Floyd County Medical Center, Charles City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Monument Company, Allison.
Janice R. Herman, 88, formerly of Rockford, died Monday, December 6, 2022, at the Mercy One Hospice inpatient unit, Johnston. Arrangements: Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Rockford.
Larry Overturf, 65, formerly of Mason City, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's in Sioux City. Arrangements: Major Erickson Funeral Home.