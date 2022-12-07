 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Richard Calvin Aissen, 58, of Greene, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at Floyd County Medical Center, Charles City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Monument Company, Allison.

Janice R. Herman, 88, formerly of Rockford, died Monday, December 6, 2022, at the Mercy One Hospice inpatient unit, Johnston. Arrangements: Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Rockford.

Larry Overturf, 65, formerly of Mason City, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's in Sioux City. Arrangements: Major Erickson Funeral Home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News