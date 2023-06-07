Lynn A. Cooke, 63, of Runnells, formerly of Belmond, died Friday, June 2, 2023. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.
Margo Kuhn, 52, of Northwood, formerly of Charles City, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Arrangements: Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City.
Lorene Anne Nicol, 87, of Osage, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage. Arrangements: Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, Charles City.
Garth E. Willis, 89, of Dows, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Dows.