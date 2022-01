GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Darla F. Kelley, 65, of Belmond, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Kanawha Community Home. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Belmond.

Jerrold "Jerry" Molosky, 67, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Redding, CA, died Tuesday, January 5, 2022, at home. Arrangements: US Cremation Society.

Janice O. Peterson, 69, of Clear Lake, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt. Arrangements: Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner.

Russell A. Wendel, 69, of Clarion, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home - Clarion.

Maxine M. Zeigler, 97, of Corwith, died Friday, January 28, 2022 at Concord Care Center in Garner. Arrangements: Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt.