 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Globe Gazette is partnering with IMT who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Jerry Craig, 83, of Britt died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Hancock County Health Systems in Britt. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home.

Kristine Carol “Kris” (Byers) Lara, 51, of Mason City, died December 20, 2022, at her daughter's home in Rockwell. Arrangements: Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

Keith Williams, 84, of Clear Lake, formerly of Colfax, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. Arrangements: Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland’s glaciers are likely melting faster than even the most dire predictions indicated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News