Nancy L. (Smith) Schimp, 84, of Belmond passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Belmond.
Arlene M. Goepel, 94, of Britt, died Friday, August 12, 2023, at Westview Care Center in Britt. Arrangements Cataldo Funeral Home.
Helen J. Ringham, age 91, died on August 12, 2023, at the Lake Mills Care Center. Schott Funeral Homes - Lake Mills, IA is in charge of arrangements. www.schottfuneralhomes.com
Elizabeth Larson, 79, of Leland, died Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society. Arrangements: Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel.