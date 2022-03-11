 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Donald W. Bonner, 75, of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's, Rochester, MN. Arrangements: Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

Dorothy Janet (Rademaker) Hanna, 90, of Manly, died March 8, 2022, at the Manly Specialty Care Center, Manly. Arrangements: Bride Colonial Chapel.

Elaine Joy Meyer, 66, of Hampton, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Janice Rosella (TerHark) Olinger, 94, of Mason City, formerly of Belmond, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Faith Lutheran Home, Osage. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Belmond.

Julie K. Peterson, 63, of Forest City, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City.

