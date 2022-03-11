GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Donald W. Bonner, 75, of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's, Rochester, MN. Arrangements: Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.
Dorothy Janet (Rademaker) Hanna, 90, of Manly, died March 8, 2022, at the Manly Specialty Care Center, Manly. Arrangements: Bride Colonial Chapel.
Elaine Joy Meyer, 66, of Hampton, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Janice Rosella (TerHark) Olinger, 94, of Mason City, formerly of Belmond, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Faith Lutheran Home, Osage. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Belmond.
Julie K. Peterson, 63, of Forest City, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City.