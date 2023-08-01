Easton S. DeVries, 19, of Clear Lake, died Friday July 28, 2023, at The University of Iowa Hospital. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193 www.colonialchapels.com .

Sharon Lee Meyer, 83, of Sheffield, passed away at her home Friday, July 28, 2023. No services are planned at this time. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Sheffield is caring for Sharon and her family.