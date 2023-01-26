 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Margaret Ellen Miller, 74, of Manly, died January 9, 2023. Arrangements: Bride Colonial Chapel.

Gary J. Morris, 77, of Decorah, died Wednesday January 25, 2023, at Westview Care Center, Britt. Arrangements: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

