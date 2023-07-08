Keith Briden, 70, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. Arrangements: Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.
Everett “Blacky” Hennigar, 91, of Clarion, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Clarion.
Jean A. Madsen, 71, of Manly, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Heritage Care Center in Mason City. Arrangements: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.
Bruce Nauman, 59, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.