GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Charles R. Buss, 76, of Iowa Falls, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.
David Hoversten, 71, of Alden, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.
Lincoln J. McCormick, 8 ½, died Sunday, May 29, 2022. Arrangements: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.
Harry Packer, 71, of Alden, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.