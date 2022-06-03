 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Charles R. Buss, 76, of Iowa Falls, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.

David Hoversten, 71, of Alden, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.

Lincoln J. McCormick, 8 ½, died Sunday, May 29, 2022. Arrangements: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Harry Packer, 71, of Alden, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News