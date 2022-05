GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Jamie R. Cook, 45, of Britt, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home.

George A. Harms, 70, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City. Arrangements: Cataldo Funeral Home.

Kevin Keith Hill, 58, of Mason City, died Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Fullerton Funeral Home.

Byrd Robbins, 94, of Iowa Falls, died Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.