GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Mary Cook, 89, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Westview Care Center, Britt. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home.

James Harle, 83, of Kanawha, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Kanawha Community Home. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home.

