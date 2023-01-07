GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Mary Cook, 89, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Westview Care Center, Britt. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home.
James Harle, 83, of Kanawha, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Kanawha Community Home. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home.
Mary Cook, 89, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Westview Care Center, Britt. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home.
James Harle, 83, of Kanawha, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Kanawha Community Home. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.