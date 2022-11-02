 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Lyneen R. McLaughlin, 48, of Aplington, formerly of Mason City, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Maple Manor Village Care Center, Aplington. Arrangements: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News