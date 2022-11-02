Lyneen R. McLaughlin, 48, of Aplington, formerly of Mason City, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Maple Manor Village Care Center, Aplington. Arrangements: Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City.
GLOBE DEATH NOTICES
