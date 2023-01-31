 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

William C. "Bill" Blanchard, 86, of Manly, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City. Arrangements: Bride Colonial Chapel, Manly.

Patrick “Pat” James Jeffrey, 59, of Rockwell, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. Arrangements: Fullerton Funeral Home, Mason City.

Martin Meier, 92, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Sheffield Care Center. Arrangements: Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.

Larry A. Voldahl, 75, of Lake Mills, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. Arrangements: Schott Funeral Homes - Mittelstadt Chapel, Lake Mills.

