 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

John H. DeWaard, 71 of Kanawha, died Friday, February 4, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Kanahwa.

W. Gene Elston, 91, died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Solon Care Center, Solon. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Clarion.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News