GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

John H. DeWaard, 71 of Kanawha, died Friday, February 4, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Kanahwa.
W. Gene Elston, 91, died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Solon Care Center, Solon. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Clarion.
John H. DeWaard, 71 of Kanawha, died Friday, February 4, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Kanahwa.
W. Gene Elston, 91, died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Solon Care Center, Solon. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Clarion.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.