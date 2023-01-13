 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Richard “Dick” Fessler, 72, of Swaledale, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City. Arrangements: Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake.

Pam Mott, 65, of Iowa Falls, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.

Arla June “Kechter” Wright, 85, of Charles City, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Floyd County Medical Center. Arrangements: Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Charles City.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News