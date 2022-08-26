GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Don E. Caldwell, 88, of Mason City, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. Arrangements: Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason city.
Randy Craig, 64, of Mason City, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home in Mason City. Arrangements: Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City.
Allen H. Hansen, 71, of Belmond died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Israel Family Hospice House , Ames. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Belmond.
Shirley Heginger, 85, of Belmond died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Villa Care Center, Fort Dodge. Arrangements: Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond.
Phyllis Schachterle, 93, died Monday, August 22, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.