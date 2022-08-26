 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Don E. Caldwell, 88, of Mason City, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. Arrangements: Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason city.

Randy Craig, 64, of Mason City, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home in Mason City. Arrangements: Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City.

Allen H. Hansen, 71, of Belmond died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Israel Family Hospice House , Ames. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home, Belmond.

Shirley Heginger, 85, of Belmond died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Villa Care Center, Fort Dodge. Arrangements: Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond.

Phyllis Schachterle, 93, died Monday, August 22, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News