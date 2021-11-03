 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glenn Mardell Fjeld

  • 0
Glenn Mardell Fjeld

Glenn Mardell Fjeld

LAKE MILLS-Glenn Mardell Fjeld, age 89 of Lake Mills, formerly of rural Joice, died on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, south of Joice, IA, with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Burial will take place at Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Fund c/o Jerry Fjeld, 3770 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA 50446 or to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA 50446.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News