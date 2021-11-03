Glenn Mardell Fjeld

LAKE MILLS-Glenn Mardell Fjeld, age 89 of Lake Mills, formerly of rural Joice, died on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, south of Joice, IA, with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Burial will take place at Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Fund c/o Jerry Fjeld, 3770 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA 50446 or to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA 50446.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221