Glenn L. Wille

GARNER–Glenn L. Wille, 95, of Garner died Friday, November 12, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A funeral mass will be held 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Facemasks are suggested. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Hancock County Relay for Life or the American Heart Association.