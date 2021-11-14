Glenn L. Wille
GARNER–Glenn L. Wille, 95, of Garner died Friday, November 12, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A funeral mass will be held 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Facemasks are suggested. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Hancock County Relay for Life or the American Heart Association. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.