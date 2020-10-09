Glenn D. Warner

MASON CITY - Glenn Daniel Warner, 78, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A private graveside service will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.