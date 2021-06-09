Glenn Arlo Evans

PLYMOUTH-Glenn Arlo Evans, Sr., 89, of rural Plymouth passed away June 6, 2021 at the Hospice House of Mason City.

Visitation will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton from 5:00-7:00pm on Friday, June 25.

Services with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00AM at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Grafton cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, of which he had thousands, especially his beloved hostas, please consider making a donation to the Cerro Gordo County Dept. of Veterans Affairs, the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank or the Salvation Army in Mason City in his memory.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.