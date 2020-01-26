Glenice Ann Schinnow
Glenice Ann Schinnow

MASON CITY - Glenice Ann Schinnow, 80, died Tuesday, Jan., 21, at the IOOF Home in Mason City. Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

