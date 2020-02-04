Glendola “Dodie” De Walle
Glendola “Dodie” De Walle, 92, of Des Moines, formally of Charles City and Norwalk, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines.
You have free articles remaining.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dodie De Walle will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Gary Mayer officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Service information
9:30AM-10:30AM
106 Chapel Ln,
Charles City, IA 50616
10:30AM
106 Chapel Ln,
Charles City, IA 50616
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.