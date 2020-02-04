Glendola “Dodie” De Walle

Glendola “Dodie” De Walle, 92, of Des Moines, formally of Charles City and Norwalk, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dodie De Walle will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Gary Mayer officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

