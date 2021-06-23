Glenafa R. Vrchota
MASON CITY-Glenafa R. Vrchota, 99, of Mason City, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tower Addition with Pastor Craig Lutrell officiating. Prior to the service, the family will greet friends at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
