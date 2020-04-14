Glen Breckenridge
Glen Breckenridge

Glen Breckenridge

MITCHELL - Glen Breckenridge, age 87, of Mitchell, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Cremation has taken place and private graveside inurnment services will be held at a later date, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Mitchell.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

