Gladys (Babe) M. Hagenson
THOMPSON, IA - Gladys (Babe) M. Hagenson age 90 of Thompson, Iowa, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City after succumbing to long term health issues.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Avenue E, Thompson, IA 50478, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, and again one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.
