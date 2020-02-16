Gertrude M. Marsh
GREENE -- Funeral services for Gertrude M. Marsh, 104, of Greene, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at United Methodist Church in Greene with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating; burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Gertrude died Friday, Feb. 14, at Valley View Care Center in Greene. Memorials to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, IA 50636. Retz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 519 N. First St. Greene, 641-823-4457; www.retzfh.com.

