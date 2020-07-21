MASON CITY: Geraldine A. Stahl, 79, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Due to COVID-19 all attendees at the visitation will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines out of respect for others. A private service will be livestreamed on Major Erickson's Facebook Page starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the family. These donations will be used to purchase school supplies for kids in need. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.