Geraldine A. Klunder
Geraldine A. Klunder

Geraldine A. Klunder

MASON CITY -- Geraldine Ann Klunder, 83, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.

A graveside will take place at a later date.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

