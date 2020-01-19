Geraldine A. Klunder
MASON CITY -- Geraldine Ann Klunder, 83, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.
A graveside will take place at a later date.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
